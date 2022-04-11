Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading Up 0%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.40.
Mitsubishi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)
