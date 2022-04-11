MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.08

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.08 and last traded at $121.67, with a volume of 296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 534,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

