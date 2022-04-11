MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 70.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 74.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $56,731.38 and approximately $36.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

