MobileGo (MGO) Price Up 60.2% Over Last Week

MobileGo (MGO) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MobileGo has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $89,264.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MGO is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

