Moelis & Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NYSE MC opened at $44.72 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

