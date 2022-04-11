Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $105.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.80 million and the highest is $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $464.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million.

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MCRI opened at $83.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

