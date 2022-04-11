Morgan Stanley Boosts SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 83

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$3.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

