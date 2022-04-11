Morgan Stanley Increases Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 482.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.57.

YARIY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

