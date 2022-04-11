Morgan Stanley Lowers Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target to €30.50

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($35.16) to €30.50 ($33.52) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

VLPNY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

