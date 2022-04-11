Morgan Stanley Raises Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €107.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($116.48) to €107.00 ($117.58) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 115,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,697. Symrise has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

