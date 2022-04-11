Morgan Stanley Trims Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price to €95.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.47. 37,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

