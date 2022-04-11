Morpheus.Network (MNW) Achieves Market Cap of $57.01 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and $886,162.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

