MovieBloc Market Cap Achieves $123.02 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $123.02 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

