MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $555.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.74 million and the highest is $566.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in MSCI by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 12-month low of $440.34 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

