Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.14

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 251764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.
About Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)
