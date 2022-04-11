Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.14

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 251764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

