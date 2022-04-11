Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

