Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,286.00

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,286 ($16.87) and last traded at GBX 1,271.17 ($16.67), with a volume of 56801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($16.58).
The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,203.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
