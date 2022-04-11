MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $239.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

