Myriad (XMY) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $764,714.93 and $99.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,277,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

