Nano (XNO) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $297.69 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010014 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

