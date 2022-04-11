Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.85. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $153.81 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

