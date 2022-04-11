National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $12.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.66.

TSE BMO opened at C$144.95 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$112.34 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$97.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$140.53.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

