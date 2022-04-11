National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.
Shares of CP stock opened at C$94.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.34. The stock has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
