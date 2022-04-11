National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE:CM opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.