National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$26.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.