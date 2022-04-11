National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of OR opened at $13.77 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

