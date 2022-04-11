National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

CS stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

