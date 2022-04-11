National Grid (LON:NG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,233.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,233 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,219.50 ($15.89), with a volume of 3540732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($15.98).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.55) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,117.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,038.83. The stock has a market cap of £44.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

