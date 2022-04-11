National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.20

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 340788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

