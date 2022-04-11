National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $402.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.34 million and the highest is $403.69 million. National Instruments reported sales of $335.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.