National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.17

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.17 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPK shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

