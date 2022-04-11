National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $24,012.00 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $24,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $39.37. 22,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,383. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

