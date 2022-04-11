Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 1.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.82. Approximately 28,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 73,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

