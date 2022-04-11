NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.66 Million

Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will announce $116.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $115.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $527.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.40 million to $542.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.52 million, with estimates ranging from $574.90 million to $658.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

