Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nerdy, Inc. ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.47. 946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of -0.37. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

