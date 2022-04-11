Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Nestlé worth $675,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $6,200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2,032.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 258,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

