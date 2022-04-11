Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $88.07 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $88.07 million and $3.24 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,114.12 or 0.99844867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00061397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00232657 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

