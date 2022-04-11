Netbox Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $5,330.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $90,747.51 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,977,553 coins and its circulating supply is 79,108,765 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

