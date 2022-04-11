Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 331,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,423. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.