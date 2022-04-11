Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $50.56 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.87 or 0.07402468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.16 or 0.99727924 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,025,592,802 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,592,203 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

