Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NCU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,020. The company has a market cap of C$280.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
