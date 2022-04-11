Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NCU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,020. The company has a market cap of C$280.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.