New Concept Energy (GBR) & Its Peers Financial Review

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Concept Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 145.57 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.77

New Concept Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Concept Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2211 10909 15675 600 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 7.22%. Given New Concept Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

New Concept Energy rivals beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

