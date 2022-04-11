New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 19.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.