New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Trading Up 4.8%

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82. Approximately 8,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,047,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Get New Relic alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.