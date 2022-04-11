New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 691,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.