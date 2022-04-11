New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 691,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.