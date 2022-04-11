Newcourt Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 18th

Newcourt Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 18th. Newcourt Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NCACU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,120,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,157,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

