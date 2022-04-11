Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.75

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$105.75 and last traded at C$104.15, with a volume of 66732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

