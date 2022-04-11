Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and $4.05 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.08 or 0.07498309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.82 or 1.00093646 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.