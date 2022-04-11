Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

