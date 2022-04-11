Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEXXY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NEXXY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 126,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Nexi has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

