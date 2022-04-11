Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEXXY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NEXXY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 126,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Nexi has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

